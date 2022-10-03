Harrison, Ark., city leaders award $100,000 grants to 2 manufacturers

The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North...
The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North Arkansas College (NAC).(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North Arkansas College (NAC).

City leaders awarded each $100,000 for manufacturing equipment and job creation. The city announced that $325,000 in grants were available in July, coming from the “quarter of a quarter-cent” sales tax approved by voters inside the Creekside Community Center project.

“Pace is a mainstay here in Harrison. It was started here and is a top ten employer in Boone County,” said Bob Largent, with the Harrison Economic Development Commission. “The college also plays a crucial role in manufacturing development and creating a constant workforce to fill positions.”

Pace recently announced new production at its Harrison location, doing casting work for one of its largest customers Harley Davidson.

“This is going to help us get an even stronger foothold and what it will do for us is allow us to bring in about 25 additional jobs, creating about $20 million in sales,” said Mike Bakaric, general manager with Pace Harrison. “With this being a bigger stronghold for us here in Harrison, this aids in giving us a competitive advantage going forward.”

Bakaric says the money will pay for additional equipment needed to supply products to its customer and give needed training to current employees.

NAC is in the process of developing a new center for manufacturing robotics, an $8 million project that has received funding through several avenues, now including the city.

“Research shows that 90% of community college students stay within 50 miles of the community. That’s why they choose to go to a community college,” said Micki Somers, NAC director of public relations. “We’re uniquely positioned to educate those students and train them so that they come back to work in the community and fill those high-level wage jobs in industries around us.”

City leaders say the Harrison City Council is diligent in ensuring funds go directly toward manufacturing development. Money will be paid directly to invoices for equipment and projects.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Fire behind Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
Family speaks out after their son’s accused killer is arrested.
Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield
Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Springfield; woman suffers injuries
Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County

Latest News

Puppy was found on west Kerr in Springfield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Cardinals announce when potential NLCS tickets will go on sale
Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry pattern locked in for now
Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County