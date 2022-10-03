How to become the next mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could be the next mayor of Springfield! If you think your fit for the job then you can head down to the city clerk’s office to get that process started.

If you think you are right for the job then you can start the petitioning process now. you can put your name on the ballot to run for mayor or to fill one of the five city council seats.

In order to get your name on the ballot, you must:

Be a registered voter in the City of Springfield.

Must have been a resident of the City of Springfield for at least two years prior to appointment.

Those running for Zone Council seats must have been a resident of the Zone they are running for at least one year immediately prior to appointment.

City Clerk Anita Cotter says that interest in these positions varies from one term to the next.

“First day of packet pickup varies,” said Cotter. “It just depends on the interest. I’ve had times where we had four or five people here when eight o’clock hit. I’ve had other times where people just kind of come in as the process goes on.”

If you want to put your name on the ballot then you need to meet certain qualifications and gather 200 signatures before filing. Being the mayor of the city or serving on city council is a big job but before you jump at the opportunity, keep in mind it doesn’t pay much.

“There is a $200-a-month stipend for the mayor seat,” said Cotter. “Other than that, it’s a reimbursement for direct expenses that they incur as members of city council, but there is no compensation for serving on city council. These are volunteer positions that serve quite a bit of time.”

The mayor serves a 2-year term and city council members serve a 4-year term. The exception will be Zone 1. Whoever fills that seat will serve the remainder of the term vacated by Angela Romine who stepped down to run for Missouri State Senate. These are volunteer positions and play a big role in deciding the future of Springfield.

“They establish policy for the city of Springfield, but they deal with a lot of questions,” said Cotter. “Some are very controversial, some not so much. Their job is to review the items that come before them, representing the city and their constituents to create the best policy for the city.”

Six seats will be up for election to be decided April 4, 2023. The first day for filing will be Dec. 5, 2022. Completed petitions must be delivered to the City Clerk’s Office during normal business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) from Dec. 5 , 2022 through Jan. 17, 2023. For more information CLICK HERE.

