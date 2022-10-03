Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is an unusual mix of breeds.

Shee has the shorts legs and long body of a Dachshund, but the face of a Labrador. She was found with a clue that she does have an owner somewhere.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she did have a leather studded collar that was pretty well worn. It actually broke when we got her into the shelter, so could not put it back on her. Other than that, she didn’t have any tags or a microchip.”

Someone found her running loose in the 1100 block of west Kerr on September 27th.

She’s still a puppy. Animal control is guessing she’s about five to six months old. She’s super sweet and socialized and loves getting attention.

If you recognize her call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them online at the link below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

