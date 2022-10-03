Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy

Puppy was found on west Kerr in Springfield
Puppy was found on west Kerr in Springfield(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is an unusual mix of breeds.

Shee has the shorts legs and long body of a Dachshund, but the face of a Labrador. She was found with a clue that she does have an owner somewhere.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she did have a leather studded collar that was pretty well worn. It actually broke when we got her into the shelter, so could not put it back on her. Other than that, she didn’t have any tags or a microchip.”

Someone found her running loose in the 1100 block of west Kerr on September 27th.

She’s still a puppy. Animal control is guessing she’s about five to six months old. She’s super sweet and socialized and loves getting attention.

If you recognize her call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them online at the link below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Animal control

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Fire behind Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
Family speaks out after their son’s accused killer is arrested.
Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield
Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Springfield; woman suffers injuries
Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County

Latest News

The Harrison City Council awarded economic development grants for Pace Industries and North...
Harrison, Ark., city leaders award $100,000 grants to 2 manufacturers
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Cardinals announce when potential NLCS tickets will go on sale
Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry pattern locked in for now
Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County