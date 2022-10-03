Mahomes fastest quarterback to 20,000 career passing yards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards.

Mahomes reached the milestone in just 67 games, the fewest in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had the previous record, who took 71 starts.

The latest milestone came on a pass against Tampa Bay in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game.

