Mahomes fastest quarterback to 20,000 career passing yards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards.

Mahomes reached the milestone in just 67 games, the fewest in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had the previous record, who took 71 starts.

The latest milestone came on a pass against Tampa Bay in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game.

