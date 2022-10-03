Marshfield senior living pig update: Miss Piggy turned out to be pregnant, finally captured and given new home

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was back in May when KY3 first told you about a large pig that had turned up in a wooded area next to the Marshfield Senior Apartments not far from downtown Marshfield.

Dubbed “Miss Piggy”, the sow became quite well-known for eluding capture and escaping death.

And now you can add another bizarre twist to the story.

Piglets.

It was 72 year-old Sue Jutting who first befriended the pig when she noticed her hanging out near a tree-line and creek next to her apartment. With Interstate 44 and a truck stop nearby, Sue started asking around and deduced that the sow had escaped from a livestock transporter.

“She was originally headed for the butcher shop,” Sue said. “Somebody had a truck at that truck stop and the pig pushed the door open and got out. She said, ‘I’m not doing that!’”

At first the pig was distant and reticent around humans. But Sue started gaining Miss Piggy’s trust by feeding her human food.

“She really loves chocolate chip cookies,” Sue said with a laugh.

Whether it was truffles or Smurf Jell-O, Miss Piggy got to the point where she would eat right out of Sue’s hand and hang out with Jutting and Buddy, her pug dog.

“When I’d walk the dog, the pig would walk right with us,” Sue said. “She was really just a big dog. I didn’t own her. She wasn’t really mine. But she thought she was.”

For over four months several different agencies attempted and failed to capture Miss Piggy but as she became more well-known and visitors dropped by to take a look, the consensus was that the pig who had cheated death deserved to live a peaceful life.

“The people that would come out to try and catch her would say, ‘We’re not hurting that pig because she’s been all over Facebook and on T.V....she’s famous,’” Sue recalled.

But then came another surprise.

As it turned out, Miss Piggy was pregnant. And suddenly there were seven piglets that needed a new home as well.

That’s when Jodi Burk came to the rescue. Jodi runs Hoofin’ to Please, a mobile hoof-trimming service based in Republic.

Jodi, who owns a dozen of her own pigs, decided to take in the piglets as well.

Their new home?

“They’re in my bedroom with me,” Jodi replied.

Maybe not for long considering how big they’ll get.

“We’re guessing maybe 500-600 pounds,” Jodi said.

While all seven piglets were captured, Miss Piggy remained elusive.

And she was not happy when her babies were taken away.

“The next morning she was at my door,” Sue recalled. “I’ll never forget that face. She looked like a puppy dog and I could tell she was really angry with me, pushing on my wheelchair. We had to call the police out because she was getting a little violent. But I knew it was about the babies.”

Finally on Labor Day Miss Piggy was tranquilized and taken to a veterinarian to be checked-out and spayed. Afterwards she was brought to Jodi’s farm in Republic. Because she is too large and not physically able to nurse the piglets, she’s not being allowed in the same pen with them for fear the babies could get crushed.

But the good news is none of them faces a future involving a slaughterhouse.

“They won’t be used for breeding, they won’t be used for food,” Jodi pointed out. “They’ll be treated as pets just like dogs and cats.”

“It was a very emotional time for me after all these months of getting to know her,” Sue said of seeing Miss Piggy leaving the Marshfield Senior Apartments. “But I’m glad she’s safe now.”

And like a true mom Sue’s still a little concerned.

“She doesn’t feed her all the cookies and goodies like I did,” she said of Miss Piggy’s new diet.

And when asked if taking care of Miss Piggy changed her outlook on life in any way?

“Yes,” Sue replied. “I can’t eat bacon anymore.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.