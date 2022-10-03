Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother says police have made another arrest in the shooting death investigation of her teenage son.

Jaiden Falls, 18, died in early August. Jaidan Fall’s mother, Janine Newman, says the accused was 17 years old when the shooting happened. Since then, the suspect has turned 18. Prosecutors have not said whether he’ll be charged as a juvenile or adult.

In late July, a gunman shot Jaiden Falls in the 500 block of South Scenic. Falls died on August 1. Police have arrested several suspects connected with the shooting. The accused shooter is behind bars.

Newman said there should be more answers on her son’s death.

“If a family doesn’t stand up for their loved one, nothing’s gonna happen,” said Newman. “I refuse to let that happen with Jaiden. I refuse to let my son be a statistic.”

Newman said she was a mother who went all out to get to the bottom of her son’s death.

“I told the detective when I first met him, my son’s case is not going to go unsolved like the others,” said Newman.

Newman said her son was older than he seemed.

“At 17 years old, my child decided to save others’ lives,” said Newman. “That right there showed me who he was.”

Newman said Falls signed up to be an organ donor. A 12-year-old lives with his heart, another person with his eyes, and many other organs were donated.

Newman said Jaidan loved to play basketball and football and listen to music. Now, she said his legacy can move on through others.

“There wasn’t a person that had one bad thing to say about him from elementary teachers and principals. They all reached out to me,” said Newman.

Newman said at the incident, an altercation happened. Her son and his friends tried to leave when he was shot in the backseat of a car at point blank range.

Newman said for anyone in the same situation., go all out for your child.

“You are your child’s voice now. You have to fight for them. You have to be on the police detectives, the attorneys. That’s what these families need to do. They need to fight for their kids. They are their voices.”

Newman said at the end of October, a judge will hold a hearing on whether the accused killer will be tried as an adult or a juvenile.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.