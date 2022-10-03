Police investigate shooting in a parking lot in west Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks.

Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers found him shot outside a vehicle. Police say they have identified the suspects’ vehicle.

Police have closed westbound Battlefield between Kansas Avenue and Kansas Expressway to investigate the shooting.

