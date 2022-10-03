Queen of Clean: Cleaning Makeup Sponges and Brushes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Makeup Sponges become soiled quickly and can transfer bacteria to your skin.

How to quickly clean makeup sponges, beauty blenders, and brushes.

1. Clean them monthly

2. Use a solution of warm water and shampoo.

3. You can soak sponges and brushes in a solution of warm water and a little shampoo for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse them under warm running water. Then fill a sink or container with water and swish the brushes back and forth

5. For sponges, rinse in a sink or container of clean warm water

6. Gently squeeze the water out of brushes and sponges and stand up to dry