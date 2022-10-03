Queen of Clean: Cleaning Makeup Sponges and Brushes

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Makeup Sponges become soiled quickly and can transfer bacteria to your skin.

How to quickly clean makeup sponges, beauty blenders, and brushes.

  1. 1. Clean them monthly
  2. 2. Use a solution of warm water and shampoo.
  3. 3. You can soak sponges and brushes in a solution of warm water and a little shampoo for 15 minutes.
  4. 4. Rinse them under warm running water. Then fill a sink or container with water and swish the brushes back and forth
  5. 5. For sponges, rinse in a sink or container of clean warm water
  6. 6. Gently squeeze the water out of brushes and sponges and stand up to dry
  7. 7. Fluff on your hand when dry Warnings & Cautions: Don’t soak brushes too long. Oversoaking can cause them to separate from the handle Linda Says: Dirty makeup tools can cause breakouts, so set a date in the month to clean your beauty tools, so you don’t forget.

For more information: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

