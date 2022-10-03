Queen of Clean: Cleaning Makeup Sponges and Brushes
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Makeup Sponges become soiled quickly and can transfer bacteria to your skin.
How to quickly clean makeup sponges, beauty blenders, and brushes.
- 1. Clean them monthly
- 2. Use a solution of warm water and shampoo.
- 3. You can soak sponges and brushes in a solution of warm water and a little shampoo for 15 minutes.
- 4. Rinse them under warm running water. Then fill a sink or container with water and swish the brushes back and forth
- 5. For sponges, rinse in a sink or container of clean warm water
- 6. Gently squeeze the water out of brushes and sponges and stand up to dry
- 7. Fluff on your hand when dry Warnings & Cautions: Don’t soak brushes too long. Oversoaking can cause them to separate from the handle Linda Says: Dirty makeup tools can cause breakouts, so set a date in the month to clean your beauty tools, so you don’t forget.
For more information: QueenOfClean.com
