On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard from lots of fans - saying they had a good time and enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert. But, some fans say they want refunds. It’s estimated thousands of people never made it inside the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic problems near and at the venue.

Folks also tell us there was not enough help for those with disabilities.

On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds attended the concert Friday night with family and friends. That’s how she was able to get a lot of the video in this story.

“I never made it to the venue. We sat there for almost four hours and just gave up, said Matthew Haygood. Haygood says he paid for parking at the Fruit Farm. A lot off Hwy 65 and 86. He said workers never checked his receipt Friday night.

“We stood there from 5:15 to 8:30 and there was still at least five hundred to one thousand people in front of us and there was just no way we were getting in. So we just gave up and left. They were telling people to walk. That that was an option. It was no an option, especially for young children. To tell people to walk across Highway 65 is extremely dangerous. There’s not very much light. There’s no sidewalks,” he said.

Dozens tell On Your Side, they paid for parking, but it was never checked.

“We started at 5:30 got here at 8:30. There’s no room on the hill. I’ve never been to a concert where you can’t find a place to sit. We are leaving,” said Monica Ewing.

Joe Folsom got there, but missed most of the concert.

“We got in the gate at the venue at 9:15,” he said.

Concert-goers say there were not enough lights near some of the porta-potties.

“If you were handicap at all or had difficulty walking ... you would not have been able to make it. It’s loose mulch. The worse part is when you got into the gate it was gravel. Like walking on sand. We saw people with walkers, motorized scooters, you almost got stuck in it because we were not able to navigate it at all,” said Folsom.

Since Sunday afternoon, On Your Side has repeatedly reached out to several people with Bass Pro Communications about all of these concerns. We have not heard back.

More than one week before the concert, Ashley Reynolds requested an interview about parking concerns. Her repeated requests were declined.

Here are some options to request a refund.

Call Ticketmaster 1-800-653-8000 Option 3.

File a claim. Expect to be on hold. Have your order number and credit card info handy.

Big Cedar: tel:1-800-225-6343, BigCedar@Big-Cedar.com

File a dispute with your credit card.

This could take up to 90 days. Have documents to prove your experience.

ADA, file complaint: https://beta.ada.gov/file-a-complaint/

Missouri Attorney General, file complaint: https://ago.mo.gov/source

MoDOT, report road concern: https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern

