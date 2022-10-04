Branson, Mo. residents host National Night Out event Tuesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson residents are gearing up for National Night Out.

The community-building campaign promotes police-community relationships. Neighbors, first responders, and city leaders gather to build community to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Seventeen neighborhoods will participate in this year’s National Night Out event in Branson. The goal is to create positive relationships between emergency personnel and people in the community with a night of fun.

“They tend to have bouncy houses, local law enforcement show up, as well as the fire department,” said Branson resident Samantha James. “There are kids running around. There’s food, live entertainment.”

Samantha James lives at one of the 17 party locations for Branson’s National Night Out. She says she’s seen the event grow each year, offering new and fun things for neighbors to participate. The event is a chance to visit with first responders but also reconnect with old neighbors and meet new ones.

”It gets all the neighbors out talking, so we start to interact a lot, and you know it’s just a community,” said Branson resident Robert Settles.

”Communication is really important in any kind of community. That way, you can let people know the good, the bad, and things that can be improved,” said James.

Branson Lieutenant E.J. Jones says when you get to know your neighbors, you become invested in your neighborhood, and everybody starts to look out for each other more.

”That’s even more eyes out there,” said Jones. “They may see a vehicle that nobody knows who that belongs to, or maybe they’ve been seeing people hang out they don’t know what’s going on.”

Jones says a lot of times, when police interact with the public. It might not be on that person’s best day.

”We just want to go out and have people meet us, ask their questions, and just have a good time interacting with their neighborhood.“

”To see them interacting with the community is really nice,” said James. “To see them with the kids running around, honking their horns, they let them set off their lights. It’s a lot of fun, and they enjoy it quite a bit.”

National Night out will occur in the following neighborhoods from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

- Country Bluff Estates

- Cantwell neighborhood

- Eiserman Street

- Lucia Ridge neighborhood

- Branson North neighborhood

- Parkview Terrace Estates

- Branson Park Apartments

- Hiawatha Heights neighborhood

- Galewood St./Summerwood Drive neighborhood

- Table Rock Heights neighborhood

- Rock Ridge Villas

- Tyler Street neighborhood

- Villas at Branson Hills

- Park Place Apartments

- Westwood Ave/Bramble Ln neighborhood

- Black Oaks Estates

