Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate.

The company, BK&M LLC, which stands for Be Kind and Merciful, asked the city to rezone four homes for commercial businesses at Sunshine Street and National Avenue. The city will make a decision on the rezoning in November. The development team hopes to add new businesses to the corner.

Some neighbors say they are worried the already traffic-ridden intersection will become worse with the addition of more commercial locations. Other neighbors argue the development will impact the historic area of the neighborhood.

Demolition and cleanup should last the week.

