FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

With seas of blue across the state and police investigating more violent crime cases, those who call Arkansas home said they are not surprised.

Steve Kirksey is a longtime Jonesboro resident who worries about crime.

“It is just getting out of hand,” said Kirksey. “I fear my grandchildren will grow up in a society where they can’t even go outside without fear of getting shot or robbed.”

Ofure Ogbediwi moved to Jonesboro from Los Angeles and is one of those victims. She is a single mother and said she was the victim of a home break-in just a few weeks ago.

“I will definitely be more aware of my surroundings and my safety,” said Ogbediwi.

A spokesperson for the FBI in Little Rock said Jonesboro is not a hot spot for crime, but cities like Pine Bluff, Helena-West Helena, West Memphis, and Little Rock are.

Ogbediwi said even though Jonesboro isn’t on the FBI’s list, she has noticed a change in the crime rate here.

“Pretty unsafe, pretty unsure, pretty uncertain about being in my apartment, being in my neighborhood,” said Ogbediwi. “I have been noticing more gunshots, definitely hear about more shootings, more crime, so I think more people that are coming in from other places are making it more unsafe.”

The Natural State isn’t alone in its ranking; Alaska ranked the most dangerous, followed by New Mexico and Tennessee.

While police patrol the state, people like Ogbediwi and Kirksey are taking no chances regarding their safety.

“It has definitely become an issue with safety so I am more alert with my safety,” said Ogbediwi.

“Keep my house locked. Keep my vehicles locked. I think we need more police officers in this city, in this state. There are not enough police officers,” said Kirksey.

The FBI Little Rock office told Region 8 News they would release new crime numbers this week. As soon as we get them, we will pass them along.

