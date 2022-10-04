Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

Man smoking.
Man smoking.(Storyblocks)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country.

Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.

Concerning smoking-related deaths, data from 2019 places Missouri at number six with 178 deaths per 100,000 people. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rates and the most smoking-related deaths.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate.
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield

Latest News

The Cardinals' Albert Pujols warms up before stepping up to the plate on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022,...
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
WATCH LIVE @ 10:15 a.m.: Missouri Governor Parson signs tax cuts into law
Courtesy: Seymour Fire Dept.
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week
The front will bring scattered clouds but no rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm for October, for now