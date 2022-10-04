Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023

The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Hollywood sign is getting...
The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon.

After a pressure-wash and some rust removal, workers this week began using 250 gallons (946 liters) of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year.

The entire renovation effort is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Originally built in 1923, the sign read “Hollywoodland” to promote a property development.

But after decades of neglect, the original sign was replaced in 1978 with a new one that simply reads “Hollywood.”

“It’s now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world,” Jeff Zarrinnam with the Hollywood Sign Trust said Monday.

The 45-foot-tall (13-meter) sign in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles is repainted every decade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
Family speaks out after their son’s accused killer is arrested.
Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield
Linda J. Ward, 72, of Springfield, died as a passenger in the crash. Her husband also suffered...
Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield
Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate.
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield