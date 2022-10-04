Houston School District acknowledges possible data hack of student info, letters from IRS

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Houston School District notified current and former high students about a possible personal information hack.

The school district began receiving calls from students who received letters from the IRS about a potential data breach. The district released this statement on Facebook:

The Houston R-1 School District has been notified by a handful of current and former high school students that they received letters from the IRS regarding the possible compromise of their personal information. Houston Schools is investigating the matter, and although the source of a potential data breach has not been identified, we believe it’s in the best interest of our students and families to bring the situation to your attention.

Please pay attention to delivered mail at your residence. If anything suspicious has occurred with your personal information, the IRS will contact you via written letter with instructions. You do not need to contact them. If you do receive a letter, follow the steps with the IRS and also contact Houston Schools as soon as possible. We are recording all known cases of potential compromise as part of our investigation. You may email Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, at jcopley@houston.k12.mo.us.

Our staff is communicating with local districts and outside agencies as part of our investigation. One conference school has reported some of its students received a letter similar to the one our students received.

Please know that the district works tirelessly to protect sensitive information for all our students, and while we cannot pinpoint at this time the issue being on our end, we will continue to seek answers. We will communicate with you as more information becomes available.

