Police host National Night Out in Branson Tuesday

The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders...
The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders together to build community.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders together to build community.

Seventeen neighborhoods will participate in this year’s National Night Out event here in Branson. The goal is to create positive relationships between emergency personnel and residents with a night of fun.

“I’ve noticed is out of those, those bonds and those relationships that we’ve been able to connect with with our citizens is we’ve been able to form Crime Prevention and Community watch programs,” said Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan. “So, you know, tomorrow during National Night Out is just a one-time event. And we’ll do it again next October. But between now and then, we rely on those neighborhoods in those community watch programs to formulate.”

Residents can enjoy block parties, cookouts, games, and safety demonstrations with Branson’s police and fire departments, city staff, and elected officials. Officers say the best way to establish safer communities is to get to know your neighbors.

“Tonight out allows us police officers the opportunity to team up with neighbors, neighborhoods, and the community and share with them ideas, tips suggestions, to keep them safe and reduce crime,” said Donathan.

National Night out will occur in the following neighborhoods from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- Country Bluff Estates

- Cantwell neighborhood

- Eiserman Street

- Lucia Ridge neighborhood

- Branson North neighborhood

- Parkview Terrace Estates

- Branson Park Apartments

- Hiawatha Heights neighborhood

- Galewood St./Summerwood Drive neighborhood

- Table Rock Heights neighborhood

- Rock Ridge Villas

- Tyler Street neighborhood

- Villas at Branson Hills

- Park Place Apartments

- Westwood Ave/Bramble Ln neighborhood

- Black Oaks Estates

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
Family speaks out after their son’s accused killer is arrested.
Family says another suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield
Linda J. Ward, 72, of Springfield, died as a passenger in the crash. Her husband also suffered...
Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County

Latest News

After a wet spring and dry summer, a local walnut company is looking forward to the black...
Black walnut harvest season returns to the Ozarks
Springfield City Council approves multi-use permit for large development on historic Commercial Street
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he heads to first base after he hit career...
Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe for 2nd in RBI; Cards lose
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters hits a three-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief...
Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians