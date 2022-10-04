Police host National Night Out in Branson Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders together to build community.

Seventeen neighborhoods will participate in this year’s National Night Out event here in Branson. The goal is to create positive relationships between emergency personnel and residents with a night of fun.

“I’ve noticed is out of those, those bonds and those relationships that we’ve been able to connect with with our citizens is we’ve been able to form Crime Prevention and Community watch programs,” said Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan. “So, you know, tomorrow during National Night Out is just a one-time event. And we’ll do it again next October. But between now and then, we rely on those neighborhoods in those community watch programs to formulate.”

Residents can enjoy block parties, cookouts, games, and safety demonstrations with Branson’s police and fire departments, city staff, and elected officials. Officers say the best way to establish safer communities is to get to know your neighbors.

“Tonight out allows us police officers the opportunity to team up with neighbors, neighborhoods, and the community and share with them ideas, tips suggestions, to keep them safe and reduce crime,” said Donathan.

National Night out will occur in the following neighborhoods from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- Country Bluff Estates

- Cantwell neighborhood

- Eiserman Street

- Lucia Ridge neighborhood

- Branson North neighborhood

- Parkview Terrace Estates

- Branson Park Apartments

- Hiawatha Heights neighborhood

- Galewood St./Summerwood Drive neighborhood

- Table Rock Heights neighborhood

- Rock Ridge Villas

- Tyler Street neighborhood

- Villas at Branson Hills

- Park Place Apartments

- Westwood Ave/Bramble Ln neighborhood

- Black Oaks Estates

