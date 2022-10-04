Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian later died at a Springfield hospital. Police have not identified the victim.

