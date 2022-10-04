Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you decide on the November 2022 general election, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, November 8. The election features races for federal, state, and county offices. Many county ballots feature issues too.
Click on your county to see the sample ballot. DISCLAIMER: Due to the high volume of ballots, this is a small representation of the ballots. These are just the races and issues on the ballots.
MISSOURI:
Barry County: https://www.barrycoclerk.com/past-elections
Benton County: http://www.bentoncomo.com/documents/elections/2022_nov_sample%20ballot.pdf
Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-110822.pdf
Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/30/sample-ballot-cedar-county-november/
Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/
Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-dade-county-november/
Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-dallas-county-november/
Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/io67sH4noDo69hqr0FnIog9u-pY=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/HWKMBR3EINFW3IKJDILJWLJZ44.png
Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballot-douglas-county-november/
Greene County (Includes all precinct ballots): https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Nov8-2022-sample-ballots.pdf
Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballots-hickory-county-november/
Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballots-November.pdf
Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/
Lawrence County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballots-lawrence-county-november/
Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_ff02da120ff14597a7ee8a53e4bea526.pdf
Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballots-oregon-county-november/
Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-ozark-county-november/
Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballot-Image-Front-BT-1.pdf
Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/county-clerk/
Pulaski County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-110822.pdf
Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-shannon-county-november/
St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballot-st-clair-county-november/
Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/updates/single/sample-ballot-for-the-november-8-2022-general-election
Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4702
Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballot-texas-county-november/
Webster County: https://eadn-wc01-3360405.nxedge.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-11-08-Consolidated-Notice-for-Publication-WEBSTER.pdf
Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/29/sample-ballot-wright-county-november/
ARKANSAS:
Arkansas registered voters can check out ballots through voter view. CLICK HERE for the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website. Then type your name and address.
