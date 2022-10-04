Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you decide on the November 2022 general election, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, November 8. The election features races for federal, state, and county offices. Many county ballots feature issues too.

Click on your county to see the sample ballot. DISCLAIMER: Due to the high volume of ballots, this is a small representation of the ballots. These are just the races and issues on the ballots.

MISSOURI:

Barry County: https://www.barrycoclerk.com/past-elections

Benton County: http://www.bentoncomo.com/documents/elections/2022_nov_sample%20ballot.pdf

Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-110822.pdf

Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/30/sample-ballot-cedar-county-november/

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-dade-county-november/

Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-dallas-county-november/

Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/io67sH4noDo69hqr0FnIog9u-pY=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/HWKMBR3EINFW3IKJDILJWLJZ44.png

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballot-douglas-county-november/

Greene County (Includes all precinct ballots): https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Nov8-2022-sample-ballots.pdf

Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballots-hickory-county-november/

Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballots-November.pdf

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Lawrence County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballots-lawrence-county-november/

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_ff02da120ff14597a7ee8a53e4bea526.pdf

Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballots-oregon-county-november/

Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-ozark-county-november/

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sample-Ballot-Image-Front-BT-1.pdf

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/county-clerk/

Pulaski County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-110822.pdf

Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/28/sample-ballot-shannon-county-november/

St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballot-st-clair-county-november/

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/updates/single/sample-ballot-for-the-november-8-2022-general-election

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4702

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/10/04/sample-ballot-texas-county-november/

Webster County: https://eadn-wc01-3360405.nxedge.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-11-08-Consolidated-Notice-for-Publication-WEBSTER.pdf

Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/09/29/sample-ballot-wright-county-november/

ARKANSAS:

Arkansas registered voters can check out ballots through voter view. CLICK HERE for the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website. Then type your name and address.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.