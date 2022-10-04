SPONSORED The Place: Messiah Project presents the 14th Annual Heritage of Hymns!

Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Messiah Project returns in 2022 with the 14th Annual Heritage of Hymns event. The special musical event will take place on October 8, 2022 at Evangel University’s Spence Chapel. The event will start at 7pm with an organ prelude starting at 6pm. This is a free event.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Linda J. Ward, 72, of Springfield, died as a passenger in the crash. Her husband also suffered...
Driver faces murder charge in deadly October 2021 crash in Greene County

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Egg Lady’s recipe for crepes!
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Springfield Public Schools new healthy lunch options
Fact Finders: Are slot machines in gas stations legal in Missouri?
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: The difference between bull and bear markets