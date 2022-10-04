SPONSORED The Place: Messiah Project presents the 14th Annual Heritage of Hymns!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Messiah Project returns in 2022 with the 14th Annual Heritage of Hymns event. The special musical event will take place on October 8, 2022 at Evangel University’s Spence Chapel. The event will start at 7pm with an organ prelude starting at 6pm. This is a free event.

