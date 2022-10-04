Springfield City Council approves multi-use permit for large development on historic Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council approved one of the largest projects in the historic neighborhood of Commercial Street. The developer plans a more than 10,000-square-foot apartment and business complex.

Neighbors worry the new development will take away from the neighborhood’s historic architecture. Business owners and developers say it will benefit the community long term.

“I think that when you build something modern in a historic area, it creates a sense of contrast so that the newer things seem a little bit newer and the older things seem even older,” said project architect and developer Tyler Hellweg. “Counterintuitively, it actually heightens the history of the district once you place a modern object within a district.”

“I think that his project actually respects the history of the street. I think it also serves as a really great transitional project for the present and future,” said business owner Lyle Foster. “I think this particular project makes a very respectful and appropriate transition as a new development in the district.”

The designs for the project have not yet been finished.

