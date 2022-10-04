Springfield Police Department chief says efforts to stop expired temp tags yielded good results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cracked down on expired temporary license plates in the past 60 days, and Chief Paul Williams says the extra effort has worked.

Police issued 350 tickets during the two months. And from the first 30 days to the second 30 days, the number of tickets issued declined. It is something the department thought would happen.

“It’s like anything else, if we get a lot of complaints about something, then we will put a focused effort with patrols or additional emphasis on that,” Chief Paul Williams with the Springfield Police Department said. “That’s what we did for 60 days time period. Lots of complaints from citizens and elected officials. I got pictures sent to me of people following people with an expired tag of a year or longer.”

SPD will no longer make it a focus moving forward, but that doesn’t mean an officer won’t pull you over for having expired temp tags. The department hopes its efforts over the last 60 days will have a lasting impact.

