TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash closes lanes of I-44 near Strafford, Mo.

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on Tuesday morning closed lanes of I-44 near Strafford.

Troopers responded to an injury crash in the westbound lanes near exit 88 at Missouri 125. The crash closed two lanes of westbound traffic. Crews reopened one lane around 10:30 a.m.

MoDOT estimates cleanup could last through 11 a.m.

Stay tuned for updates on this traffic situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.