Authorities arrest 1 for shooting at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested one person wanted for a shooting on the Fort Leonard Wood installation.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They found one person with a gunshot wound. Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting.

Emergency crews transported the victim to the onsite hospital. They then airlifted the victim to a hospital in Springfield. Investigators have not released the victim’s condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Agents of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

