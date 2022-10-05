Community Task Force votes on what SPS should recommend to board for improvements

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Task Force for Springfield Public Schools met Tuesday night to vote on identifying which schools need improvements and security upgrades.

Members voted for Pipkin, Pershing, and Reed middle school, Robberson Elementary, and safety security enhancements to be priority projects. Members also voted to propose a second phase of the bond issue, maintain a level tax, and continue with these projects.

In June, the SPS Board of Education charged the group with determining what facility improvement projects need to be completed.

“I’m really proud of the work these people did because we all do not come from the same background, have the same opinion on a number of matters but what we do share is a realization that our schools need quality learning spaces,” said Bridget Dierks, Community Task Force Co-Chair.

The task force met five times. It visited 12 schools across Springfield.

“It is a very deliberate process, and a lot of thought is given to the specific neighborhood and what the thoughts are preferences are,” said David Hall, Community Task Force Co-Chair.

The group will meet one more time and present its recommendations to the Springfield Public Schools School Board. It will then decide if and when to put a bond issue on the ballot to pay for the improvements.

