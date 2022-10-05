CRIME STOPPERS: Help investigators find this suspected Greene County burglar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ronnie Dwayne McCormack, 35 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a suspected Greene County burglar. 35-year-old Ronnie McCormack failed to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary. A warrant for his arrest went out in July. Springfield police describe McCormack as approximately 5′09″ tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of the Texas Longhorns logo on his upper right arm, and a green leprechaun on his upper left arm. Investigators believe McCormack is in the Springfield-Greene County area. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

