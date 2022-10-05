Fire damages business pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

Courtesy: Seymour Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Seymour Fire Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour.

Firefighters responded to Eagle Ridge Shavings Tuesday evening. The fire lasted through into the night. Firefighters say the business is a loss.

Eagle Ridge Shavings provides bulk pine shavings to farmers. They use the product inside barns and for bedding.

Firefighters with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, Southern Webster Fire Protection District, the Marshfield Fire Department, and the Ava Fire Department responded.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

