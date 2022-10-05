Greene County prosecutor issues ruling in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor says a Springfield police officer was justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened on September 2 in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot near Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street. Joshua A. Michael, 37, of Springfield, Mo., died in the shooting.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday near Campbell Avenue and Cherokee Street. Investigators say a Springfield police corporal arrived and encountered Michael in his truck, armed with a shotgun.

Investigators say he refused to comply with the officer’s commands to get out of the truck with his hands up. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says the corporal’s body camera and surveillance video show Michael pointing a gun at the corporal, then raising it on his shoulder. The corporal then fired his weapon.

Officers rendered aid. Michael later died at a Springfield hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.