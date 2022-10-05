Missouri State University hosts voter registration event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University is hosting a couple of events this week to get more students to vote in the upcoming November mid-term election. Students will learn how to register to vote and how to cast their ballots.

“It’s all to raise awareness about voting and turn it into a fun and educational event,” said Paws to the Polls Faculty Advisor Suzanne Walker-Pacheco. “We will have the Greene County Clerk here and he will be here with staff to have voting machines so that students can practice voting if they’ve never voted before.”

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller will answer questions on voters needing a photo ID to cast their ballot and absentee voting.

“We are just making sure they understand the new voting laws that are passed make sure you understand that they need a photo ID when they come to vote and just making sure that we’re there to help educate each student,” said Schoeller.

Student organizations and government leaders are coming together to teach students about the process. On Wednesday the League of Women Voters and a number of other campus organizations will offer voter registration and information.

“We’ll be there to help anyone who wants to get registered, make sure they get registered,” said Schoeller. “Of course, you have to be registered for weeks out from the election, which is on October 12.”

After seeing low student voter turnout in past elections student organizations are looking to raise the rates of on-campus voters.

“A number of students don’t know that there is an election in November for example,” said Walker-Pacheco. “We want to let students know that they can register here in Greene County and vote right here on campus.”

This week’s events are open to the public. Thursday MSU will host a panel “Collaborative Conversations: A Visit with Our Elected Officials,” at 3:30 P.M. in the Plaster Student Union Theater. the panel features two Democrats and two Republicans. Senators Lincoln Hough and Doug Beck, and Representatives Betsy Fogle and Alex Riley will focus on how they work collaboratively in Jefferson City.

