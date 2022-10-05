Motorcycle crashes rise on roads surrounding Buffalo National River

By Noah Tucker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Following a deadly crash on Sunday, rangers at the Buffalo National River headquarters say eight people have died in motorcycle crashes in 2022.

The Arkansas State Police identified the latest victim of Sunday’s crash as Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma. The crash happened on Arkansas Highway 7 at Newton County Road 3050 in Jasper. Investigators say Caughron’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by another vehicle in the opposite lane.

Rangers with BNR say October is the busiest month for motorcyclists around north central Arkansas. They want to remind the public to abide by the speed limit and slow down along sharp turns.

“As fall colors and crisp weather emerge, motorcyclists flock to enjoy the winding roads of the Ozarks Mountains. Please drive cautiously,” said BNR headquarters in a release Monday.

Leaders in north Arkansas say increased motorcycle traffic will be noticeable over the next month, starting this weekend with Bike Fest’s Ride the Ozarks Rally in Harrison.

“A lot of the locals know about blind spots and corners and intersections. A lot of these motorcyclists coming in from out of town, they’re not aware of it,” said Matt Bell, the event coordinator. “They’re not trying to get in your way. They’re trying to react to the situation that they’re not normally accustomed to.”

Bell says during the event, there has never been a participant fatality.

“Look twice. You will save a life. That’s second luck,” said Rick Vermeulen, a motorcyclist, and guide. “You may not see them the first time you look, but that second time you may go, ‘Oh wow, where did he come from.’”

Scheduled events for the Ride the Ozarks Rally: https://www.exploreharrison.com/attractions/ride-the-ozarks-rally/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate.
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield

Latest News

Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School
The front will bring scattered clouds but no rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking several fronts this week
Cooler air arrives in time for the weekend
Motorcycle crashes rise on roads surrounding Buffalo National River
Motorcycle crashes rise on roads surrounding Buffalo National River
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) and...
St. Louis Cardinals opening playoffs Friday on KSPR