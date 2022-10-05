Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week, another award for a Kansas City Chiefs player.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was chosen as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Chiefs’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the 41-31 triumph over the Bucs, Mahomes passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 34 rushing yards.

The Chiefs’ star signal-caller became the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards.

Mahomes was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his Week One performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week Two, Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard game-changing interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Punter Tommy Townsend was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month following a stellar September, averaging 55.6 yards per punt with a net average of 49.6 yards.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate.
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield

Latest News

The Cardinals' Albert Pujols warms up before stepping up to the plate on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022,...
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
WATCH LIVE @ 10:15 a.m.: Missouri Governor Parson signs tax cuts into law
Courtesy: Seymour Fire Dept.
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
The front will bring scattered clouds but no rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm for October, for now