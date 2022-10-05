Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity.

Investigators say the suspected shooter is a juvenile. Police arrested the juvenile on Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.