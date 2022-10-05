Police arrest juvenile wanted in shooting at busy Springfield intersection

Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection.
Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s shooting near a busy Springfield intersection.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas. Investigators say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity.

Investigators say the suspected shooter is a juvenile. Police arrested the juvenile on Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate.
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,950+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 400+ new cases
Authorities arrest 1 for shooting at Fort Leonard Wood
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks from a lectern before signing legislation cutting the state’s...
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches Missouri, many other states
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save on a shot by St. Louis Blues' Jake...
St. Louis Blues change Saturday’s game time to accommodate Cardinal’s Wild Card Series