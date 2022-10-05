Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday.

Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound. Police say impairment is not suspected in the crash.

The crash was the 20th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2022.

