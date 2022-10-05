Police investigate shooting in Springfield
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.
Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South Nettleton on Wednesday around 3 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening to the back.
Investigators say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Police say the suspected shooter, a man in his 20s, left the home on a red bicycle.
