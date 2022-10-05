Police searching for a man charged in deadly Greene County DWI crash nearly a year ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police are looking for Donald Pierce, Junior.

He’s now charged with murder for a deadly crash last Halloween. Linda Ward, 72, was riding to church with her husband when police say Pierce hit their SUV head-on.

The crash killed Ward and injured her husband.

Toxicology reports show that Pierce had methamphetamine in his system.

“I want people to realize the weight of what was taken from us,” Jeff Etem, Ward’s son, says. “And not only was our family affected. This has affected Mr. Pierce’s family too. The rest of his life has been affected.”

Pierce’s life choices have followed him for a while. He has four alcohol-related convictions that, include two DWI convictions. He also has two convictions for felony possession of controlled substances and numerous other charges.

“He had what’s called a limited driving privilege which is granted by a court after completing a DWI treatment course,” Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says.

Patterson says Pierce completed that program in 2011.

Pierce also completed five years of probation for an offense. But he never served time in prison.

Ward’s family wants to know why it took a year for charges to be filed. Patterson says it’s because he didn’t see the investigation until September.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department says it usually takes close to a year for an investigation involving death to be completed. It’s more thorough than the average injury accident.

