St. Louis Blues change Saturday’s game time to accommodate Cardinal’s Wild Card Series

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save on a shot by St. Louis Blues' Jake...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save on a shot by St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues changed the start time of their final 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks to accommodate the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series this weekend.

The Blues game with the Blackhawks will be Saturday at 2 p.m. to avoid any conflict with the Cardinals’ home playoff game.

The Blues’ annual Ice Breaker event that was scheduled for Friday was also postponed, but the team hasn’t announced the new date. All tickets purchased for that event will be automatically refunded.

“The entire Blues family joins all St. Louis sports fans in our support of the Cardinals in their pursuit of a 12th World Series championship,” the team said in a statement.

