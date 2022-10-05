St. Louis Blues change Saturday’s game time to accommodate Cardinal’s Wild Card Series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues changed the start time of their final 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks to accommodate the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series this weekend.

The Blues game with the Blackhawks will be Saturday at 2 p.m. to avoid any conflict with the Cardinals’ home playoff game.

The Blues’ annual Ice Breaker event that was scheduled for Friday was also postponed, but the team hasn’t announced the new date. All tickets purchased for that event will be automatically refunded.

“The entire Blues family joins all St. Louis sports fans in our support of the Cardinals in their pursuit of a 12th World Series championship,” the team said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.