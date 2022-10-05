St. Louis Cardinals opening playoffs Friday on KSPR

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs on Friday.

The Cardinals will begins a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 1:07 p.m. The game will air on KSPR.

Game 2 on Saturday will begin at 7:37 p.m. on ESPN2. A potential winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday will start at either 6:07 p.m., 6:37 p.m., or 7:37 p.m.(depending on how many of the four MLB Wild Card Series have been completed) and will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

All three potential Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Series games will take place at Busch Stadium.

For more postseason information, visit cardinals.com/postseason.

