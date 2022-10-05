Woman dies after being thrown from highway bridge in Columbia, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died from injuries after she was thrown off a bridge in mid-Missouri, police said.

The Columbia Police Department said that on Tuesday evening about 6:45, officers received a call that a man had thrown a woman from the U.S. Highway 63 bridge at Clark Lane.

First responders arrived at the scene and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia.

Police took 31-year-old Jessie Williams of Columbia into custody after he initially resisted them. Columbia officers stated Williams was paroled in August for a stabbing in 2018.

Law enforcement requested prosecutors to file a first-degree murder charge against Williams.

