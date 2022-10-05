Woman dies after being thrown from highway bridge in Columbia, suspect arrested

Jessie Williams was arrested in connection with the death of Kaylen Schmit.
Jessie Williams was arrested in connection with the death of Kaylen Schmit.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died from injuries after she was thrown off a bridge in mid-Missouri, police said.

The Columbia Police Department said that on Tuesday evening about 6:45, officers received a call that a man had thrown a woman from the U.S. Highway 63 bridge at Clark Lane.

First responders arrived at the scene and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia.

Police took 31-year-old Jessie Williams of Columbia into custody after he initially resisted them. Columbia officers stated Williams was paroled in August for a stabbing in 2018.

Law enforcement requested prosecutors to file a first-degree murder charge against Williams.

