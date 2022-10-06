Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.

Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.

CLICK HERE for a look at the history of the Iron Grain District.

