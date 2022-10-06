Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.

Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.

CLICK HERE for a look at the history of the Iron Grain District.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Paul Goldschmidt celebrate as 2-1 victory over...
Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011
Springfield Police are looking for Donald Pierce Junior.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday
Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.
Springfield Fire Department hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Station 4