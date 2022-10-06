Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”

pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield(Ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday.

Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound. Police say impairment is not suspected in the crash.

His family members say he came to Springfield for a start at a better life.

“He is my oldest older brother, and he’s just genuinely kind, caring, and protective,” said Auriauna Eubank, sister to the victim. “I was shocked because I had literally just heard from him the week before, and I thought he was doing good.”

Eubank said Highbear moved to Springfield to seek alcoholism treatment.

“He wasn’t just who people thought he was, a drunk guy walking around. He was our brother,” said Eubank. “He was my mom’s son, a father to my niece, and a son to Dawn and Jan.”

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says they continue investing in traffic safety education around Springfield.

”Speeding and distraction are the two main issues and likewise distraction on the part of pedestrians,” said Williams.

The crash was the 20th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders apologize and say they'll 'make it right'.
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
It's estimated thousands didn't get inside the arena because of traffic problems around the...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) hits a ground ball on a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates...
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez scores after Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero...
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals
Speedometer
Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?
A slight drop in the fall enrollment has caused loss of revenue and an attempt to cut $5...
Missouri State University’s drop in fall enrollment causes revenue loss, budget cuts for next year