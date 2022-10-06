FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday before cooler air returns this weekend

Good Thursday afternoon to you all! Even though it has been a nice day so far, we do want to bring you up to speed on the updated Drought Monitor from this morning. After another week with no rainfall, we saw more dry conditions take hold across the Ozarks. Areas that were in okay shape last week are now seeing abnormally dry conditions while some of the severe to exceptional drought is trying to spread in from the west.

Another week with no rain means a worsening drought across the Ozarks. (KY3)

While I do see some rain chances in the forecast, it’s not in the short-term forecast. After cold front number 1 came through with just partly sunny skies the other day, we’ll still stay warm today before cold front number 2 comes in from the north. When front number 2 comes through, that’s when we’ll see a good dip in temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

While front number 1 didn't cool us down, front number 2 will as it works in from the north tonight & tomorrow. (KY3)

For today, we’re still set to see highs top out around 80° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

After another cool start, another warm afternoon is locked in across the Ozarks. (KY3)

While lows will again drop into the lower 50s for Friday morning, the passing cold front will push the north and northeast wind between 10 and 20 mph for the day. That’s what will drop temperatures back into the middle to upper 60s across the Missouri Ozarks and some lower 70s in northern Arkansas.

Behind front number 2, cooler for Friday as the weekend gets going. (KY3)

For Friday night and Saturday morning, it will be quite cool (if not cold) across the area. There’s still a little question as to who may see some passing cloud cover for Saturday morning as high pressure works overhead. If any spots in the Ozarks see clouds to start the day, you’ll have lows in the lower 40s. Clear skies for Saturday morning could certainly result in some patchy frost for some as that will allow lows to drop back into the middle to upper 30s. After that cold start, though, we’ll all see highs in the middle 60s. Then, another warming trend will kick off as we head into Sunday and early next week.

The upcoming weekend is looking very fall-like before we warm up again early next week. (KY3)

After a dry weekend, though, an interesting change in the setup could start to finally bring rain chances back our way. An upper-level low in the Desert Southwest will try to bring a few isolated showers our way for Monday. By the middle of next week, a stronger upper-level setup with a wave passing just to the north and another front to watch wants to bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms back in to the Ozarks.

A changing upper-level setup wants to bring rain chances back in for the middle of next week. (KY3)

If those rain chances can play out, the chance is there for the Ozarks to see between a quarter of an inch to almost an inch between Monday and Thursday of next week. While this won’t end the drought, this would be more than welcome after such a prolonged period of dry weather.

While minor, these rain chances sure look eager to return by the middle of next week (KY3)

While we keep an eye on those possible rain chances through the middle of next week, we’ll see highs back between the upper 70s and middle 80s during that time period. After another front passes through on Wednesday, we should see highs back in the lower 70s by next Thursday.

