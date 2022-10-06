Greene County’s presiding commissioner highlights county successes in State of the County address

The Greene County Presiding Commissioner delivered the State of the County on Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Greene County Commission)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Presiding Commissioner delivered the State of the County on Thursday morning.

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon highlighted the county’s unemployment rate at 2.5%. He also credited many small business and workforce development programs for attracting talent to the county.

“We work on a daily basis with the Missouri Job Center, which is a collaborative partnership of seven counties in the region,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “So we’ll continue to work with all of our partners to make sure that we’re ready for all the jobs that many businesses are anxiously searching for employees and talent for.”

Dixon says the commission will work on the campus master plan in the new year, which includes the old jail downtown, new courtroom space, and a new home for the county’s youth academy. That plan should take about three years to complete.

