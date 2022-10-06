KY3 Weather Tour stops in Mountain Home, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Mountain Home on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments.

The KY3 Weather Tour returns on October 27 in Bolivar, Mo. See you there!

