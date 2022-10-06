Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge

Fiedell Williams/Greene County Jail
Fiedell Williams/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted on drug charges in Greene County.

Fiedell Williams was wanted on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County. Williams pleaded guilty to murder in St. Louis in 1993. A judge sentenced him to life in prison with a chance for parole.

Police arrested him when they were called to the Grant Beach Park area just after 3 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they saw two men running from the park. Officers caught up with them a short time later.

Police didn’t find any shell casings or damage at the scene.

