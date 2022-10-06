Police report a decline in domestic violence reports in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report a decline in domestic violence reports compared to 2021 in Springfield.

In 2021 there were 830 domestic assaults reported to the Springfield police department. In the first six months of 2022, there have been 321 incidents reported. While the overall numbers are down, officers are seeing increased assaults on the southeast side of town.

Officers say they are not sure why they are seeing the geographical trend but want to remind everyone that domestic violence could happen to anyone regardless of socioeconomic status.

“A lot of times, domestic violence is quiet,” said Sergeant Chris Rasmussen with the Springfield Police Department Domestic Violence Unit. “People don’t know that it’s going on. So warning signs that you could see jealousy controlling behavior, threats of harm to friends to family, verbal abuse.”

Some warning signs that someone you care about could be dealing with an abusive situation are jealous or controlling behaviors, talking down to the other person, or making threats. Domestic violence can also happen between two people in any relationship.

“It can be roommates. It can be romantic partners. It can be marital partners,” said Sergeant Rasmussen. “It can be exes. It can involve couples that have children together even if they’re not married or live together.”

SPD works with several victim advocacy groups to provide shelter and resources to those who have been abused. They are also working to educate the public on how to recognize abusive behaviors to try to prevent an assault from happening.

“I would look out for controlling behaviors, consistent jealousy of where you’re having arguments or discussions all the time about who they’re with where they’re at,” said Sergeant Rasmussen. “Financially controlling, if they’re cutting off means for you to be able to have freedom of movement in terms of purchasing essentials that you would need without permission. Questions within a relationship like that, I would say, would be warning signs.”

SPD is hosting The Stop the Violence Conference is Friday, October 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Missouri State University’s Plaster Student Union. The goal is to help people have a better understanding and address interpersonal violence to make our community a safer place for everyone. The conference is free to attend, but you do need to register. CLICK HERE to sign up for the event.

