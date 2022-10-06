Prosecutors charge man for drive-by shooting in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one driver is accused of shooting another driver on a busy Springfield road.

Prosecutors charged Michael Lewis with assault, criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on September 26 at the intersection of Glenstone and Division. Investigators say Lewis the shot from Lewis grazed the victim in the back of the head. The victim told authorities he knew Lewis only through mutual friends.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

