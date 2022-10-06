Springfield Fire Department hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Station 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rebuilt Station 4 on Thursday.

The fire department had the former station demolished to make room for the new one. A voter-approved property tax generated the money for the $3 million for the project.

The tax generates around $8.5 million per year for the entire department. Fire department leaders say other stations will be renovated, including Station 10 on Galloway Street and a rebuild of Station 7 on Sunshine Street.

