Springfield Fire Department hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Station 4
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rebuilt Station 4 on Thursday.
The fire department had the former station demolished to make room for the new one. A voter-approved property tax generated the money for the $3 million for the project.
The tax generates around $8.5 million per year for the entire department. Fire department leaders say other stations will be renovated, including Station 10 on Galloway Street and a rebuild of Station 7 on Sunshine Street.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.