Taste of the Ozarks: Cumin Spiced Sweet Potatoes
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next sweet potato dish.

Cumin Spiced Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

4 small to medium sweet potatoes, ends cut off, and cut into ½-inch thick rounds or half rounds

½ white or yellow onion diced

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp cumin

2 tsp salt

1/3 cup crumbled goat or feta cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Toss sweet potatoes and onions in olive oil.  Add salt and cumin and toss again.  Spread out on the baking sheet and bake until potatoes are browned around the edges.  Remove and place in serving dish.  Garnish with crumbled cheese. 

The recipe serves 4-6.

