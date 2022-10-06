U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago

Springfield Police are looking for Donald Pierce Junior.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted for a deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago.

The Greene County prosecutor charged Donald Pierce, Jr., 49, with second-degree murder and several charges related to driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a home in the 800 block of South Jefferson.

Linda J. Ward, 72, of Springfield, died as a passenger in the crash. Her husband also suffered injuries.

Investigators say the crash happened in the 2200 block of South West Bypass around 8 a.m. on October 31. The initial investigation indicated a 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by Pierce, was traveling northbound on West Bypass when it crossed the median and struck Ward’s 2018 Honda Passport head-on. Investigators say they received several reports of Pierce erratically driving. Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in Pierce’s blood.

