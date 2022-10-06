On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard, you could get some cash.

It’s not a scam.

Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global.

The postcard reads -- Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like section 8 housing assistance or food stamps. The website you visited wasn’t a government site and didn’t deliver what it promised.

There was a lawsuit. FTC sued the company, claiming it created around two hundred deceptive, fake government assistance websites, including the DMV or post office, for change of address.

There’s a 17 million judgment. File a claim to get your piece of the pie.

No word on how much you’ll get. It depends on the number of claims. While you might get a lot of junk mail, take a second glance at postcards that reference court cases.

Submit your claim by October 18th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.