On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam

We have a link to file a claim.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard, you could get some cash.

It’s not a scam.

Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global.

The postcard reads -- Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like section 8 housing assistance or food stamps. The website you visited wasn’t a government site and didn’t deliver what it promised.

There was a lawsuit. FTC sued the company, claiming it created around two hundred deceptive, fake government assistance websites, including the DMV or post office, for change of address.

There’s a 17 million judgment. File a claim to get your piece of the pie.

No word on how much you’ll get. It depends on the number of claims. While you might get a lot of junk mail, take a second glance at postcards that reference court cases.

Submit your claim by October 18th.

