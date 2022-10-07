1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alma Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house.

The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy into the victim’s death. Investigators say they are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.

The fire destroyed the house.

