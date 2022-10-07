1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alma Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house.

The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy into the victim’s death. Investigators say they are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.

The fire destroyed the house.

